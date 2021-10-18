KILLINGTON — Killington Resort, the largest ski and snowboard destination in Eastern North America and a POWDR resort, announced that tickets for the 2021 HomeLight Killington Cup will be available for purchase starting Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. at killington.com. Taking place Nov. 27-28, the Audi FIS Ski World Cup will once again bring the women’s giant slalom and slalom races to Vermont and is expected to attract U.S. Ski Team superstar and four-time HomeLight Killington Cup slalom victor Mikaela Shiffrin and last season’s overall World Cup winner, Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, to compete against the best women’s technical alpine skiers in the world.
“The Northeast’s passion for ski racing runs deep and after a year hiatus, the entire community is excited to welcome back world class alpine skiing to Killington. The athletes, fans and volunteers bring a level of energy that is unmatched from anything else we experience at the resort,” says Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort and Pico Mountain. “This year, the HomeLight Killington Cup will continue to focus on supporting the regional winter sports community by donating a percentage of ticket sales, including 100 percent of proceeds from general admission, to support the Killington World Cup Foundation. In 2019, the foundation supported over 21 winter sports programs in seven different states with $250,000 in grants raised during the World Cup.”
Killington’s priority is to protect the wellbeing of spectators, athletes and staff for the duration of the event. Actions being taken to prioritize the wellbeing of the community include ticketing the entire event, including General Admission, to control attendance and required proof of vaccine or negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours.
“It’s exciting to come back together and celebrate ski racing as a community again,” says Herwig Demschar, chair of Killington’s World Cup Local Organizing Committee. “In addition to an already action-packed, fun-filled weekend of ski racing, Killington will offer entertainment and a robust Festival Village while keeping the health and safety of guests top of mind.”
New this year, a percentage from all ticket options benefit the Killington World Cup Foundation which supports athlete hospitality and provides grants to bolster winter sports infrastructure and access to winter sports throughout the region. Ticket offerings for the 2021 HomeLight Killington Cup include:
General Admission ($5 per day/$10 weekend) — All proceeds of general admission tickets benefit the Killington World Cup Foundation. Viewing areas are located all around the base of Superstar Trail and adjacent to the race course. Two video boards will provide top-to-bottom race coverage while approximately 35 percent of the course will be visible from these areas.
Limited VIP Tickets (sold in partnership with the Killington World Cup Foundation) — Due to social distancing in the tent, a limited amount of VIP tickets are available; the Killington World Cup Foundation is currently pre-selling Silver and Gold packages only. Information about VIP package options or getting on the waitlist for individual tickets can be found at https://www.kwcfgivesback.org/.
Premier Grandstand ($100 Saturday/$90 Sunday /$175 weekend) — The Premier Grandstand offers guaranteed access to the highest five rows of the grandstands at the base of Superstar trail, providing one of the best vantage points of the course. Premier Grandstand tickets are limited in quantity to allow for more social distancing.
Grandstand ($45 Saturday/ $40 Sunday/$75 weekend) — Ticketed Grandstands are located at the base of the Superstar trail, adjacent to the race course, and are general admission for all rows except the top five. The grandstand provides an elevated view of the race course, along with two jumbo screens broadcasting top-to-bottom race coverage. Limited accessible seating is available in the front row of the grandstand.
Also, K-1 preferred parking is back this year. Preferred parking is $75 per day or $150 for the weekend. Preferred parking passes will be based on a lottery system. The link to enter the lottery will be included in ticket confirmation emails. Guests can choose to enter the lottery by completing the form. Free parking and shuttles will continue to be available around Killington Resort. Masks are required on all shuttles per the CDC.
For additional information about Killington Resort and the 2021 HomeLight Killington Cup, visit killington.com/worldcup.
Killington Resort is a four-season destination sitting on 3,000 acres in the heart of Central Vermont’s Green Mountains. Known as The Beast of the East, Killington boasts 92 miles of diverse snow sports terrain spread across six peaks including Pico Mountain, served by the most expansive lift network and snowmaking system in Eastern North America. After the snow melts, Killington features an 18-hole championship golf course, the family-friendly Snowshed Adventure Center, 35 miles of mountain biking trails with expansion underway with Gravity Logic, plus 15 miles of hiking trails. The seemingly infinite après, dining, and lodging options have made Killington a world-class destination for East Coast skiers and riders for more than 60 years. Killington is part of the POWDR portfolio. Visit www.killington.com for more information and be social with #beast365.
The “Killington World Cup Foundation” was created to benefit local and regional youth development programs, and to support the women’s Audi FIS Ski World Cup at Killington Resort. It will continue to provide grants to support the winter sports infrastructure and access to winter sports in the northeast, with the goal of creating lifelong participants in the sport.