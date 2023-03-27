STRATTON — Some of the big names in snowboarding attended Homesick at Stratton Mountain this past weekend, including Shaun White, Zeb Powell, Ross Powers, Todd Richards, Tricia Byrnes and Lucas Magoon.
Homesick was the debut event to celebrate Stratton’s heritage in the sport of snowboarding.
In an email, Stratton Mountain Digital Marketing Mananger Andrew Kimiecik, said over 300 Snowboarders from 19 states registered for the event, which took place over three days. Homesick included three separate events with the OG Downhill, a dual slalom race, taking place on Friday, the Ross Powers Retro Pipe, a halfpipe contest, taking place on Saturday and the Planet Zebulon Rail Jam taking place on Sunday.
In the email, Kimiecik also shared a comment Richards posted on his Instagram page.
“In a word, WOW. The ‘Homesick’ event at Stratton Resort was just what I didn’t realize I was missing. So many of my former competitive years were spent on this (or very close) weekend in March at this pipe and resort in Vermont. Having that pipe on East Burnside again and seeing all the familiar faces that had such a hand in making the scene so special on the east in attendance, as well as the next generation of east coast rippers was incredible. Hiking on Friday in warm slushy dreaminess, straight into a sideways blowing bag of ass for Saturday’s event will hang with me for a while. Just so damn fun. Slogging up along the fence line, high five-ing people, screaming at your friends flying through the air and just sweating through multiple pairs of goggles felt exactly like it did 30 years ago. This event holds my personal benchmark for good vibes now. Hopefully it’s a catalyst for more events of the like that deliver this type of pure stoke and happiness. Bravo East Street Archives This is exactly what east coast snowboarding needed at exactly the right time.”