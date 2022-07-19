BRATTLEBORO — A basketball camp and clinic for boys and girls entering grades 2-9 will be held at Brattleboro Union High School from Aug. 1-5 at 9 a.m. to noon each day. Instruction will be given by BUHS varsity boys basketball head coach Jason Coplan.
Participants will work on passing, dribbling, shooting, team spacing on offense, defense, rebounding, footwork, pivoting, and moving without the ball. Competitions and guest speakers are also on the agenda.
Children should register online at hoopscamp.net.
For more information, call 802-275-7527 or send an email to coach@hoopscamp.net.