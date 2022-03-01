BRATTLEBORO — The Vernon man who runs Hoye Fit is not your average Joe.
He helps people lose weight, gain muscle and feel better about themselves.
“I generally have 100-200 clients at a time. The majority are ladies looking to lose anywhere from 10 to 100-plus pounds,” said Joe Hoye. “There are always some outliers which keep things fun — I recently had a lady looking to enter a bikini competition, and will always have a handful of men looking to gain muscle or lose fat.”
The 2012 Brattleboro Union High School graduate posts the before and after pics of some of his clients on his personal Facebook page, including recent photos of a woman he helped lose 55 pounds and a man who dropped 23 pounds in five weeks.
“This business was born out of necessity for people that couldn’t find a permanent answer to their health or weight issues. At my heaviest I was 215 pounds and could not find any long term help to bring me back to a healthier weight, so I created my own program from years of experience, research and testing on myself.”
The online nutrition, fitness and accountability coach strives to bring people to their goal weight and teach them how to stay there for life while eating the foods they enjoy. He offers a 100 percent custom tailored nutrition guide to anyone who needs help.
“I keep doing this because I absolutely love it. I love seeing change in people, not just physically but mentally as well when they realize they really can achieve whatever it is they put their mind to. It never gets old.”
Hoye’s $199 general entry fee includes a support group, weekly check-ins, nutrition help and daily workouts to choose from. There is also a Bridal Bootcamp geared toward getting brides in their best possible shape for their big day, a Summer Shred program to help people feel confident at the beach, and a Custom Meal Plan option available on his hoyefit.com site.
On Day 1 of his five-week program, the 28-year-old starts the morning off with a live video call to explain things first hand and to set expectations. It ends with a Q&A session that lasts until every question has been answered.
“As far as nutrition goes, I will tell everyone how much they should be eating but will never require anyone eats a certain type of food or at a certain time of day — removing freedoms like that will never last long term. As far as exercise goes, I believe that the best type of exercise is the type that someone enjoys. If someone is already active on their own, I don’t want to change a thing. How can anyone be expected to stick with something they don’t enjoy?”
Each person receives an enormous e-book with over 150 recipe options after signing up. Hoye loves to hear their success stories down the road.
“I can’t say there is just one best memory from doing this, but all of the ladies who I haven’t heard from in months that reach back out to tell me they have successfully remained at their goal weight, lost 100 or more pounds, found new hobbies, became happier, or conquered eating disorders, is absolutely priceless.”