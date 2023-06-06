WEST RUTLAND — The Leland & Gray softball team’s season came to an end on Tuesday with a heartbreaking 22-6 loss to West Rutland in the semifinals that was a lot closer for much of the game than the final score reflected.
A huge fifth inning for the No. 1 seeded Golden Horde (15-3) that saw them put 13 runs on the board propelled them past the No. 5 Rebels (12-6) to punch their ticket to the Division 4 finals.
Prior to that inning, which began with back to back triples by Arianna and Isabella Coombs, Leland & Gray held a narrow 4-2 lead. West Rutland also turned in a strong sixth inning, scoring seven runs, to push the lead to 22-4 going into the top of the seventh inning.
“They started really hitting and our bats were kind of quite today,” said Leland & Gray head coach Tammy Claussen. “This is not indicative of the team that we are. I know that we are a better team than the way we performed today and it’s just sometimes the way the game goes.”
West Rutland’s Sohyr Perry and Arianna Coombs both had two RBI hits in the bottom of the fifth to help lead the way for the Golden Horde.
“We always tell them look for strikes. They kind of do that on their own. That’s kind of a typical thing for them especially with the Coombs girls. They’re always looking for home run balls,” said West Rutland head coach Laurie Serrani. “They’re just strong girls that once they connect they usually get a double or a triple, or whatever.”
In the top of the sixth inning Arianna Coombs had another two RBI hit and a double by Isabella Coombs also knocked in a run to help power the Golden Horde.
The Rebels started off hot In the top of the first inning. With one out and Cat Shine on second base, Savannah Cadrin was able to leg out a single to put runners at the corners. Cadrin immediately stole second, putting both runners in scoring position.
Moments later Shine tried to steal home on a passed ball, but was called out on a very close play at the plate. On the same play, Cadrin advanced to third. The call at the plate was one of several on the day that didn’t go the Rebels way.
A walk and a steal by Makaila Morse put runners on second and third for the second time in the inning for Molly Bingham who hit a deep shot to left field for an inside the park home run that put the Rebels on top 3-0.
The Rebels got into a little bit of trouble in the bottom of the third. Leland & Gray starting pitcher Kristen Lowe walked a pair with one on and one out to load the bases. The Golden Horde were able to capitalize on a hit down the first baseline by Isabella Coombs that scored a pair to cut the lead to one run and leave runners on second and third.
Lowe worked her way out of the jam by inducing a pop up in foul territory and then striking out the next hitter to end the inning.
Cadrin led off the top of the fifth, getting on base on a dropped throw to first. The senior stole second to get into scoring position. Two batters later, with two away, Ainsley Meyer singled up the middle to drive in Cadrin and put the Rebels on top 4-2 before the two big innings by West Rutland that all but decided the game.
A single by Meyer in the top of the seventh with the bases loaded scored the fifth run for Leland & Gray and Hannah Greenwood, who came on in relief for Lowe in the bottom of the fifth inning, was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score the Rebels final run.
In the Rebel’s first year in Division 4, the team had several highlights including their most recent extra inning win in the quarterfinals over Poultney last Friday. The team will lose six seniors In Shine, Cadrin, Greenwood, Meyer, Morse, and Ruth Wright.
“I’m very proud of these girls regardless of today’s outcome,” said Claussen. “They never gave up. That quarterfinal game was just tremendous. … I’m still proud of them no matter what and those six seniors who worked very hard throughout their years here at Leland & Gray will certainly be missed.”