BRATTLEBORO — Hugh Barber, Class of 1968, is one of the selectees for the Brattleboro High School/Brattleboro Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Barber distinguished himself as a superb two-sport athlete in the sports of golf and ski jumping. At BUHS, Barber was the Vermont Ski Jumping State Champion in 1967 and 1968. Barber attended and graduated from Middlebury College where he won four winter carnivals and placed in the top five of the NCAA events.
In 1971, Barber was an NCAA Ski Jumping All-American and was the only American named. In 1972 he was named to the Eastern Ski Association Ski Team and competed in the 1972 Olympic Tryouts. Most famously in Barber’s ski jumping career are his accomplishments at the famed Harris Hill Ski Jump. Barber won the 1972, 1973 and 1974 Fred H. Harris Memorial Ski jump thus retiring the famous Winged Ski Trophy in 1974. Barber was only the fourth jumper at that time to retire the trophy. Barber set hill records at Rosendale, N.Y., Williams College, St. Lawrence University, and Brattleboro.
Barber is a tremendous career golfer. Among his accomplishments: He was named MVP at Northfield Mt. Hermon School in 1969 in a post-graduate year after BUHS. He was the runner up in the Vermont Amateur at the Kwiniaska Golf Club in Burlington in 1975. He was the runner up in the Vermont Senior Amateur in Bennington. He was a two time winner of the very prestigious L.D. Pierce Memorial Golf Tournament in Rutland and he was the winner of the Barber-Collins Golf Tourney at the Greenfield, Mass. Country Club.
Barber has been the Brattleboro Country Club Junior and Senior Champion 10 times and the Brattleboro Country Club Champion 13 times amassing a total of 23 Championships over five decades.
Barber has also served as President of the Brattleboro Country Club and Chairman of the Greens Committee and Tournaments Committee.
Barber was an outstanding baseball player with excellent power. He was even named an All-State third baseman in the American Legion State Tournament in 1966, but switched sports to golf late in his high school career.