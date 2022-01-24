BRATTLEBORO — As it turns out, it doesn't really matter what kind of stick that Grace Bazin, Emma Bazin and Jules McDermid are wielding.
They simply dominate.
The trio that helped the Bellows Falls Stickers to the Division 1 state championship game in the fall were exceptional on the ice Monday as the Hartford varsity girls ice hockey team trounced Brattleboro 8-0 at Living Memorial Park.
"It's fun to play on this team," said Grace Bazin, who is best known for tallying twice in the 2020 field hockey title tilt.
At the other end, her younger sister Emma racked up two goals and an assist for the Hurricanes (8-3) while McDermid also scored.
"I thought we moved the puck around really well," Grace Bazin replied after being asked what she liked about her team's play.
On one possession, the puck went from Grace Bazin to Knudsen and over to Brianna Roberts. On another, Grace Bazin, Zoe Zanleoni and Flynn Moreno worked it up the left side.
The visitors opened up a 3-0 lead in the first 15 minutes. McDermid broke the ice just 1:25 in, Emma Bazin delivered three minutes later, and then Madison Barwood lit the lamp.
The fans were moving to songs such as The Beastie Boys' "Intergalactic" and Metallica's "Enter Sandman" that were flowing through the speakers.
Jenna Powers threatened early for the hosts — first being robbed by Stillman and later juking Sophie Trombley when attacking along the right side. Brattleboro's Lily Carignan was denied twice in the first period, Juliana Miskovich unloaded a couple of lasers in the second, and Willow Romo put the heat on for the purple and white in the third.
BUHS netminder Angela Jobin was being peppered right from the start. Her best save came early in the second period when she caught a wicked shot off of Trombley's stick.
The Colonels dropped to 2-5 overall.
Hartford scoring: Goals — Emma Bazin 2, Jules McDermid 1, Madison Barwood 1, Nedra Dwinell 1, Braelyn Park 1, Brianna Roberts 1, Aubree Vail 1. Assists — Nedra Dwinell 2, Madison Barwood 1, Emma Bazin 1, Zoe Zanleoni 1, Brianna Roberts 1, Sophie Trombley 1, Madelyn Durkee 1, Flynn Moreno 1.
