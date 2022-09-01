BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department announced that the Nelson Withington Skating Facility will be offering an Ice Skating FUN-damentals program for ages 3-30.
Stacey Chickering, Suzanne McCaughtry and Megan Pratt will be offering two sessions of ice-skating fundamentals on Tuesday evenings.
Session One will run on Nov. 8, Nov. 15, Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, from 5-6, at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility. The fee is $77 for Brattleboro residents and $92 for everyone else.
Session Two will run on Jan. 3, Jan. 10, Jan. 17, Jan. 24, Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, from 5-6 at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility. The fee is $113 for Brattleboro residents and $128 for everyone else.
Both sessions require a minimum of 15 skaters to run. This hour-long class includes lessons and practice time. The price of this program includes skate rentals if needed.
You can register in-person at the Gibson-Aiken Center, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. You can also register online at https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.