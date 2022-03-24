BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is excited to announce a new program called Intro to T-ball. Effective immediately, registrations will be accepted for this program. Anyone born between Sept. 1, 2017, and Aug. 31, 2018, is eligible to participate.
The fee for this program is $20 for Brattleboro residents and $35 for everyone else. Intro to T-ball will be held on Tuesdays in May from 5-5:45 p.m. at Living Memorial Park on the upper softball field.
This is an instructional skills and drills program for youth that are not quite old enough for the traditional T-ball program. No games will take place. Coaches will go over the basics of throwing, catching, and running bases. Gloves are not required. Participants should bring a water bottle and wear sneakers or cleats. Safety soft whiffle ball equipment will be used. Helmets are optional. This program is limited to 15 participants only.
Those interested can register by doing one of the following: 1)In-person Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. beginning immediately at the Gibson-Aiken Center. 2)Online at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html.
For all programs, events, facility information and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call the Gibson-Aiken Office at 802-254-5808.