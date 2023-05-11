VERMONT — The 22nd season of the Connecticut River Valley Baseball League got underway on Monday with games at Maxfield Athletic Complex in Hartford and Gouin Field in Dummerston. Each game saw the home team emerge with a win.
In Hartford, the Connecticut River Iron Men downed the Charlestown Cavalry, who were making their CRVBL debut, by a score of 19-1. In Dummerston, the defending champion Putney Fossils topped the Walpole Granite, 11-0.
The Iron Men’s offensive explosion was led by Jed St. Pierre, Kris Bornholdt and Tyler Kerr. St. Pierre went four-for-six with two runs scored. Bornholdt went three-for-four with three RBIs and two runs scored and Kerr went two-for-four with two RBIs and two runs scored. Side-arming rookie Garrett Gagnon pitched five scoreless innings to earn the win, allowing five hits, two walks, and striking out seven.
For Putney, four batters recorded multiple hits. Ryan Smith did most of the damage, going three-for-four with two doubles, two stolen bases, two RBIs and two runs scored. Pitchers Danny Lichtenfeld and Peter Wagner combined to shut out the Granite, whose lineup included five newcomers to the league. Lichtenfeld pitched five innings, allowing two hits, walking two and striking out six, and Wagner pitched two innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.
CRVBL action resumes on Sunday, May 14, when the Fossils travel to Fall Mountain Regional High School to take on the Cavalry, and the Iron Men head south to Dummerston to face the Granite. Both games are at 10 a.m.
For more information on the Connecticut River Valley Baseball League, including box scores, stats, and standings, visit crvbl.com.