DUMMERSTON — The Connecticut River Iron Men and the Putney Fossils both pulled out impressive one run victories on Sunday, June 25, during Connecticut River Valley Baseball League (CRVBL) action.
At Gouin Field in Dummerston, the Connecticut River Iron Men edged the Walpole Granite, 2-1, in 13 innings and at Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon, N.H., the Putney Fossils overcame a 5-1 eighth-inning deficit to defeat the Charlestown Cavalry, 6-5.
Iron Men edge Granite, 2-1, in 13 innings
Newcomer Ben Tufano started on the mound for the Granite. In six innings of work, he allowed only one unearned run on two hits, while striking out four. His counterpart for the Iron Men, starting pitcher Tyler Kerr, was just as effective, holding the Granite scoreless over five innings, yielding only two hits and striking out three.
Entering the eighth inning, with the Iron Men up 1-0, it looked as though Tufano would be pinned with the hard-luck loss. That was until Walpole leadoff hitter Gus McGee reached on an error, stole second, and scored on an RBI single by Rob Stevens, tying the game 1-1 and taking Tufano off the hook.
From that point forward, the game was in the hands of the relief pitchers; the Iron Men’s Duncan MacDonald, who entered in the sixth inning, and Walpole’s Taylor Grover, who came on in the seventh.
A 10th-round draft pick of the Boston Red Sox in 2013 whose professional career topped out at the Double-A level with the Portland Sea Dogs and Bowie Bay Sox, Grover was making his first appearance for the Granite. From the seventh inning through the 12th, Grover kept the Iron Men off the board, allowing only two hits while striking out 12.
In the top of the 13th, the Iron Men finally broke the stalemate. Jed St. Pierre led off with a single, his second of the day, then stole second and third. With one out, Kris Keelty hit a soft roller in front of the plate. Tufano, now catching for Walpole, pounced on the ball and threw to first, nabbing Keelty but allowing St. Pierre to score what would prove to be the game-winning run.
In the bottom of the 13th, Tufano singled and stole second for the Granite, but MacDonald escaped the jam and emerged with the win, having pitched eight innings and giving up only one unearned run.
In addition to St. Pierre, Dan Felicetti had two hits for the Iron Men. McGee, Tufano, Brian Pearlman and Caleb Donahue each had two hits for the Granite.
Fossils rally late to defeat Cavalry, 6-5
At Fall Mountain Regional High School, Cavalry starting pitcher Wyatt Carey, a hard-throwing lefty, confounded the Fossils through the first six innings, allowing only one run on five hits while striking out two. Meanwhile, the Cavalry touched up Fossils starter Danny Lichtenfeld for five runs (four earned) in six innings, racking up eight hits and six walks, while also stealing six bases in eight attempts.
The Fossils’ bats finally came to life in the eighth inning against the Cavalry bullpen. The first five batters reached base on a single, double, two walks, and a hit batsman. By the time the inning was over, 10 Fossils had come to the plate and the game was tied 5-5.
In the top of the ninth, after the Cavalry recorded two quick outs, Ryan Smith walked, stole second, and scored what would be the game-winning run on a single by Alex Gauthier. The run batted in capped a great day at the plate for Gauthier, who went three-for-four with a double, stolen base, one run scored, and three runs batted in.
Smith earned the win for Putney, pitching the final three innings and allowing only one hit while striking out three.
Hunter Paquette and Aidan Yates each had two hits for the Cavalry. Preston Hewett and Koltin Stetson both blasted two-run doubles.
The CRVBL season continues on Sunday, July 9. The Cavalry (2-5) travel to Gouin Field in Dummerston to face the Walpole Granite (0-8), and the Iron Men (6-1) host the Fossils (7-1) at Maxfield Sports Complex in Hartford. Both games begin at 10 a.m.
For more information on the Connecticut River Valley Baseball League, including box scores, stats, and standings, visit crvbl.com.