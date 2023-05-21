DUMMERSTON and LANGDON, N.H. — The second week of the Connecticut River Valley Baseball League (CRVBL) season saw two lopsided contests, each cut short by the “mercy rule.”
The Putney Fossils defeated the Charlestown Cavalry, 20-1, and the Connecticut River Iron Men downed the Walpole Granite, 16-2. The Fossils and Iron Men each moved to 2-0 on the season, while the Cavalry and Granite dropped to 0-2.
In each game, the final score was not so much a reflection of strong hitting on the part of the winners as it was a product of wild pitching and sloppy fielding by the losing teams. Charlestown pitchers served up 14 walks, and their fielders committed seven errors. Walpole hurlers yielded 13 bases on balls, while their defense made five miscues.
Fossils starting pitcher Danny Lichtenfeld notched his second win of the season, allowing one hit and one run over four innings, while walking two and striking out four. Outfielder Ryan Lawley had a productive day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three stolen bases, two runs scored, and a run batted in.
For the Iron Men, Garrett Gagnon earned a complete-game win, allowing two hits and two runs, while walking four and striking out 10. Pedro Celaya went 4-for-5 with a triple, three runs scored, and two runs batted in.
For more information on the Connecticut River Valley Baseball League, including box scores, stats, and standings, visit crvbl.com.