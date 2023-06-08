HARTFORD/DUMMERSTON — The Connecticut River Iron Men and Putney Fossils continued their winning ways with victories over the Walpole Granite and Charlestown Cavalry in Connecticut River Valley Baseball League (CRVBL) action on Sunday, June 4.
At Maxfield Athletic Complex in Hartford, Vermont, the Iron Men routed the Granite 11-1 in a game shortened by the “mercy rule.” Iron Men starting pitcher Duncan Macdonald stymied the Granite, allowing only one run on six hits over seven innings, while striking out five. Meanwhile, Iron Men batters piled on 11 runs in their six turns at the plate.
Jake Perkins went two-for-two with two RBIs, including a double and a triple, and scored two runs for the Iron Men. He along with Kris Bornholdt and Andrew Robbins helped provide the offense for the Iron Men. Bornholdt went two-for-three with a double and two runs scored and Robbins went two-for-three with an RBI and a run scored. Five other Iron Men added runs batted in. Chris Hall had two hits, including a double, for the Granite.
At Gouin Field in Dummerston, the Fossils defeated the Cavalry 6-2. Starting pitcher Danny Lichtenfeld went the distance, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits over nine innings, while striking out seven. Lichtenfeld helped himself at the plate as well, going one-for-three with a run batted in. Peter Wagner, Kyle Blais, Brandon Reilly and Alex Gauthier helped drive the offense for the Fossils. Wagner went two-for-three with two runs scored, Blais went two-for-three and scored a run and Reilly went two-for-three with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Gauthier also contributed with a bomb over the centerfield fence. Blake MacLellan picked up his first hit of the season, a timely two-run single and Brandon Wilbur had two of the Cavalry’s four hits.
The CRVBL season continues on Sunday, June 11. The Iron Men will look to remain undefeated as they host the Fossils at Maxfield Athletic Complex at 10 a.m. The Granite will make a bid for their first win of the season as they welcome the Cavalry back to Gouin Field, also at 10 a.m.
For more information on the Connecticut River Valley Baseball League, including box scores, stats, and standings, visit crvbl.com.