DUMMERSTON — In Connecticut River Valley Baseball League (CRVBL) action on Sunday, May 28, the Connecticut River Iron Men fought off a ninth-inning rally by the Charlestown Cavalry to win 5-3 and extend their record to 4-0. After suffering their first loss of the season a week earlier, the Putney Fossils returned to the win column with a 12-3 victory over the Walpole Granite.
Iron Men starting pitcher Garrett Gagnon earned a complete-game victory, his league-leading third win in as many starts, scattering three runs on 10 hits while walking five and striking out 10. Pedro Celaya, Kris Keelty, Andrew Robbins, and Jake Davis notched two hits each for the winning side and Jed St. Pierre, Davis, Gabe Brison, and Saer Murray each drove in a run. Hayden Chandler, Hunter Paquette, Alex Taylor, and Billy Wilder each had two hits for the Cavalry.
For the Fossils, starting pitcher Peter Wagner, returning from a brief stint on the injured list, picked up the win, allowing two runs on five hits while walking none and striking out 13 in six innings of work. Ryan Smith and Keith Lyman led the Fossils’ offense. Smith went two-for-three with two walks, two stolen bases and three runs scored and Lyman was two-for-four with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Brian Pearlman blasted a two-run home run for the Granite, and teammate Kevin Baca went three-for-five with a double and a run scored. Kirkwood brothers Trace and Ty had two hits each.