WESTMINSTER — You’ve probably heard about the boy who climbed a beanstalk, as well as the one who went up a hill to fetch a pail of water or the one who jumped over a candlestick.
An area student with the same name as those three has also been ascending.
Bellows Falls senior Jack Cravinho, who recently scored 13 points against undefeated Rivendell, hopped to the top of the poll with 539 votes to earn Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
“Jack is someone who always brings energy to a practice or a game, does whatever is asked of him to help his team win, and has excellent playmaking ability,” said teammate Jonathan Terry.
Cravinho, a shooting guard, chipped in with six points and three steals during his team’s Division 3 quarterfinal matchup in Vergennes.
All About Jack
1. Nickname: Tony
2. Favorite TV show: Yellowstone
3. Future plans: Starting my own business
4. Someone you look up to: My dad
5. Favorite song: “Hell of a Year” by Parker McCollum
6. Favorite team: Boston Red Sox
7. One thing on your bucket list: Go on a road trip
8. A best basketball memory: Windsor game my junior year
9. One thing you’re looking forward to: Baseball season
10. Favorite card game: 31