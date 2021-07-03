BRATTLEBORO — Ernie Johnson singled, stole second, took third on Johnny Dudek’s groundout and scored on Bob O’Connell’s Texas Leaguer to give the Brattleboro High School baseball team a thrilling 6-5 victory over Windsor in 15 innings during a 1941 contest on Stolte Field.
Johnson struck out 19 to earn the win for “the Draghetti men.” He helped himself by going 2-for-6 as the third batter in Brattleboro’s order.
He would later go 40-23 on the hill during his nine-year Major League Baseball career, finishing with 19 saves and a 3.77 Earned Run Average. He helped the Milwaukee Braves win the 1957 World Series by defeating the New York Yankees in seven games — Whitey Ford, Don Larsen, Warren Spahn and Lew Burdette were among the other hurlers in that series.