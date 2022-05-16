WINCHESTER, N.H. — Massachusetts resident Keith Johnson took on a major league cast and won the prestigious Teddy Bear Pools Triple Crown Series 50-lap Street Stock main event at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday evening.
In a battle of Mini Stock royalty, Gordon Farnum won a furious back-and-forth battle with defending division champion Louie Maher. NHSTRA Modified blaster Tyler Leary repeated his win of a week earlier, as did Young Gun Colton Martin.
And in the night’s Late Model Sportsman 25-lapper, Cole Littlewood earned his first victory lap of the season and, with it, bragging rights at Sunday’s family barbeque, as he held his brother Justin in his shadow all the way to jump up to third in the early season points parade.
Bay State Blaster Tommy O’Sullivan, who’d dominated the Teddy Bear Pools Series a summer ago, set a fast time in qualifying Saturday, making him the odds-on favorite to top the night’s main event. A top-10 redraw put Johnson outside of Adam Gray on row one as the 50-lapper went green, with O’Sullivan firing from sixth.
And, while O’Sullivan’s night would end quickly without fanfare, Gray jumped all over the opening lead, bringing Johnson, hot shoe Chris Buffone, and Chris Lindquist along with him.
Twenty-three laps later, though, the second of eight event cautions waved, as the leading Gray pulled up lame on the back chute. That moved Buffone to the point, but only three laps later; chief starter Chris Horton’s yellow was in the air again, this time for Buffone.
Through all the chaos at the front, Johnson, who’d wired the Street Stock 25-lapper a week earlier, stayed strong in the musical chairs battle for the lead. Taking command on a lap-28 restart, he then held Tim Wenzel and Geoff Rollins in his back pocket the rest of the way to score the big win. Although winless on the night, Rollins still impressed, earning runner-up honors in both the Street Stock and Modified features.
Vernon’s Hillary Renaud wound up fifth in the race. She is now second in the standings, just four points behind Wenzel.
Monadnock Speedway will return to action on Saturday with a six-division card of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series competition. Post time is 6 p.m.
The top performers over the weekend are shown below.
STREET STOCK 50 LAP: Keith Johnson, Geoff Rollins, Tim Wenzel, Adam Gray, Hillary Renaud, Joe Arena, Chris Lindquist, Nate Nunez, Dan Robinson, Bryce Howard.
LATE MODEL SPORTSMAN: Cole Littlewood, Justin Littlewood, Ryan Currier, Kevin Vaudrien, Dan Comeau.
NHSTRA MODIFIED: Tyler Leary, Geoff Rollins, Nate Wenzel, Ben Byrne, J.T. Cloutier.
MINI STOCK: Gordon Farnum, Louie Maher, Jeff Asselin, Kevin Clayton, Kevin McKnight.
YOUNG GUN: Colton Martin, Dominick Stafford, Owen Zilinski, Zach Zilinski, Jaimielynn Flannery, Markus O’Neil.