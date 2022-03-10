LEBANON, N.H. — The Harris Hill Junior Jumpers competed in the Mud Meet last weekend.
Putney's Spencer Jones led the way by winning the Junior Skimeister K25. He finished first in the U12 ski jumping event, Nordic race and Alpine race.
Also participating for the local squad were: Putney's Alyssa Jones (2nd in U12 ski jump and 3rd in Alpine race), Guilford's Ava Einig (2nd in U14 Nordic race and 3rd in Alpine race), Guilford's Miles Becker (3rd in U10 ski jump), Guilford's Max Becker (9th in Open ski jump), Brattleboro's Myles Billings (tied for 8th in U10 ski jump) and Brattleboro's Ava Joyal (3rd in U10 ski jump).
The Harris Hill Junior Jumpers will be traveling to Lake Placid this weekend for the final competition of the season, which is the 2022 Norwegian Open.