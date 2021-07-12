WILMINGTON — When Julian Alaphilippe was attacking the hills during stage one of the Tour de France on June 26 in order to earn the yellow jersey, Andrew Joseph was pedaling for a completely different reason.
To raise money for the Deerfield Valley Lions.
The Mount Snow ski instructor did a 200-mile ride along Route 100, going all the way from the Canadian border to Massachusetts. He pumped his legs for a total of 12 hours and 40 minutes.
“On the day of the ride, it was very windy and the wind was in my face all day,” said Joseph.
He cruised past Ben & Jerry’s in Waterbury, crossed Giorgetti Covered Bridge in Pittsfield, went by Moss Glen Falls in Granville, and may have even considered cooling off in Jamaica State Park’s Salmon Hole.
“It is long,” the 58-year-old father of two replied after being asked about his memories of the journey. “I saw a lot of Vermont’s hills, especially toward the end of the ride — most notable being Terrible Mountain in Ludlow.”
His ride through the Green Mountain State raised more than $4,000 to assist local families and individuals experiencing hunger and food insecurity.
Deerfield Valley Lions President, Julie Muller, shared the story of Joseph’s generosity at a recent Lions gathering and the news was met with loud cheers and a few tears of gratitude.
“We are all so grateful and honestly, in awe of Andrew’s and his supporters’ generosity for our cause,” said Muller. “Because of his efforts, we will provide much needed assistance to our community. As Lions, we serve, and are grateful to others who feel called to do the same.”
Joseph, who got lots of fundraising help from his wife, rides his bike or indoor trainer roughly six to eight hours per week. Leading up to the big ride, that practice time increased to 10-12 hours.
“We have been fortunate to have our home in and be a part of the Deerfield community for the past 20-plus years. I was aware of the fact that the pandemic was impacting the community particularly hard because of its reliance on tourism and recreation,” he mentioned. “And we felt that this ride, which finished in the Deerfield Valley, was the perfect opportunity to try and help jumpstart this year’s fundraising efforts.”
After sharing the news of his challenge, the dollars began to roll in as quickly as Joseph’s two wheels spun down the highway.
“I am humbled and thrilled that so many people contributed to this effort and that we were able to help make more people aware of the great work that this 100-percent volunteer organization is doing to support the local community,” said Joseph, who is looking forward to doing Whitingham’s Hungry Lion bike ride in September.