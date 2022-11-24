BRATTLEBORO — Peyton Joslyn, 15, of Swanzey, N.H., and Sarah Lange, 31, of Lyme, N.H., were the overall winners of the Jerry Gagliardi Memorial Turkey Trot 3-Miler, which returned after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.
Joslyn, a freshman at Monadnock Regional High School, finished the Upper Dummerston Road course in 17 minutes, 7 seconds – a 22-second margin over runner-up Chad Hildebrant, 40, of Jersey City, N.J.
Lange was the first female for the fourth time, placing third overall in 17:39. Five-time champion Tammy Richards, 48, of Williamsville was next in 20:01.
Among the other stars in the field were: Harris Hill ski jumper Spencer Knickerbocker, Leland & Gray girls soccer champ Ruthie Wright, former high school Nordic state champion Halie Lange, 1980s Brattleboro hockey star Toby Emerson, and BUHS cross-country coach Keith Arnold.
Denver Shimala struck gold in the one-mile kids’ race in a time of 7:08.
Brattleboro resident Jennifer Smith directed the event.
3-Mile Results1. Peyton Joslyn 17:07; 2. Chad Hildebrant 17:29; 3. Sarah Lange 17:39; 4. Ryan Bieber 17:46; 5. Landen Elliott Knaggs 18:00; 6. Jace Joslyn 18:24; 7. Spencer Knickerbocker 18:31; 8. Kalle Jahn 18:43; 9. Austin Sheffer 18:45; 10. Colin Costa-Walsh 18:55.
11. Will Rockwell 19:01; 12. Jason Guerino 19:04; 13. Trinley Warren 19:14; 14. Nico Conathan-Leach 19:47; 15. Jay LaShombe 19:50; 16. Tammy Richards 20:01; 17. Travis Elliott 20:16; 18. Halie Lange 20:22; 19. Levi Todd 20:31; 20. Josh Fields 20:47.
21. Zeke Emerson 20:52; 22. Sarah Gallagher 20:53; 23. Isabella Thurber 20:55; 24. Clint Joslyn 21:03; 25. Caroline Ginsberg 21:07; 26. Keith Arnold 21:15; 27. Graham Glennon 21:22; 28. Samuel Todd 21:31; 29. Mike Quinlan 21:34; 30. Colin Reid 21:38.
31. George Atkins 21:39; 32. Joel Martell 21:44; 33. Roger Conarroe 21:50; 34. Alexander Blair 21:54; 35. Sam Farwell 21:58; 36. Robert Emberley 22:04; 37. Eve Pomazi 22:16; 38. Sarah Kinney 22:24; 39. Henry Reeder 22:27; 40. Kevin O’Grady 22:34.
41. Adam Boyle 22:35; 42. Cody Balin 22:43; 43. Peter Swim 22:45; 44. Ned Hinge 22:54; 45. Ericka Emerson 22:54; 46. Jack Belcher-Timme 22:54; 47. Jack O’Grady 22:56; 48. Kara Piergentili 23:03; 49. Priya Velamoor 23:06; 50. Jonas Ackerman-Hovis 23:09.
51. Ava O’Grady 23:14; 52. Sarah Bixby 23:16; 53. Robin Cotter 23:17; 54. Kaj Huld 23:21; 55. Nicole James 23:21; 56. Eric Bucher 23:25; 57. Nicholas Boos 23:31; 58. Tillie Farwell 23:53; 59. Scotty Tabachnick 23:54; 60. Pete Paasche 23:54.
61. Tony Blofson 23:58; 62. Joseph Martell 24:08; 63. Lauren Scullin 24:13; 64. Bjorn Blakeson 24:38; 65. Angella Joslyn 24:39; 66. Olivia Wollner 24:40; 67. Michael Fairchild 24:52; 68. Rita Walsh 24:54; 69. Erin Shimala 25:00; 70. Tyler Durham 25:00.
71. Heather Durham 25:01; 72. Chapin LaShombe 25:10; 73. Matt Shimala 25:16; 74. Walter Slowinski 25:30; 75. Jesse Belcher-Timme 25:39; 76. Timothy Hayes 25:41; 77. Robin Belcher-Timme 25:52; 78. Ellen Nam 25:57; 79. Mauro Mugnai 26:02; 80. Otto Morlock 26:14.
81. Brigitte Wilson 26:17; 82. Clark Glennon 26:39; 83. Casey Quinlan 26:46; 84. Emilia Cooper 26:58; 85. Jarrod Yahes 27:01; 86. Kelly DiIonno 27:09; 87. Elizabeth Richards 27:12; 88. Heather DeRosia 27:23; 89. Matt Barr 27:27; 90. Steve Morlock 27:30.
91. Deepak Ananthapadmanabha 27:39; 92. Jenny Conathan 27:43; 93. Vinayak Mathur 27:44; 94. Simeon Todd 27:47; 95. John Majonen 27:47; 96. Ariane De Vogue 27:51; 97. James McSweeney 27:55; 98. Alex Wilson 27:56; 99. Frances Wilson 27:57; 100. Becky Trumbull 27:59.
101. Gwen Trumbull 28:00; 102. Ruthie Wright 28:01; 103. Hannah Brigham 28:03; 104. Maddie DiIonno 28:08; 105. Lester Humphreys 28:11; 106. Daniel Schlatka 28:15; 107. Jack Webster-Rose 28:15; 108. Liam Conathan-Leach 28:22; 109. Sean Wines 28:23; 110. Frederick Morlock 28:24.
111. Meghann Pierdon 28:45; 112. Jeffrey Pierdon 28:46; 113. Patrick Ackerman-Hovis 28:57; 114. Justin Wright 28:59; 115. Paul DiIonno 29:01; 116. Hank Lange 29:11; 117. Hunter Todd 29:14; 118. Nick Todd 29:14; 119. Bob Emberley 29:29; 120. Julia Blair 29:42.
121. Jamie Geng 29:43; 122. Alex Schneiderman 29:46; 123. Jonathan Schneiderman 29:46; 124. Perry Jones 29:47; 125. Sanborn Hodgkins 29:49; 126. Ella Belcher-Timme 29:52; 127. Grace Wright 29:56; 128. Alexandra Bryar 29:59; 129. Justine Bryar 30:00; 130. Laurie von Schmidt 30:00.
131. Danielle Wollner 30:24; 132. Theresa Lesure 30:26; 133. Kate Blofson 30:50; 134. Reginald Martell 30:52; 135. Sarah Banister 31:19; 136. AnnMarie Todd 31:23; 137. Diana Todd 31:26; 138. Peter Saulino 31:45; 139. Grant Saulino 31:45; 140. Clara Morlock 31:58.
141. Erin Focone 32:07; 142. Jennifer Morlock 32:10; 143. Dani Zubia 32:19; 144. Colin Grube 32:22; 145. Linnea Jahn 32:24; 146. Bill Jahn 32:25; 147. Elizabeth Emerson 32:27; 148. Toby Emerson 32:30; 149. Tim Ellis 32:32; 150. Sarah Ellis 32:33.
151. Thayer Tomlinson 32:39; 152. Marshall Mosher 33:16; 153. Rebecca Belcher-Timme 33:19; 154. Chelsea Heberlein 34:19; 155. Michael Heberlein 34:22; 156. Bea Wendel 34:28; 157. Barbara Belcher-Timme 34:46; 158. Abbie Lesure 35:06; 159. Samantha Martin 35:08; 160. Casandra Martin 35:12.
161. David Wicker 35:22; 162. Emily Fuller 35:23; 163. Yesenia Vera 35:28; 164. Sarah Yadeta 36:08; 165. Denise Paasche 36:09; 166. Rachel Yahes 36:18; 167. Alanna Ward 36:31; 168. Julia Lesure 36:52; 169. Mariah Lesure 36:53; 170. Eldie Coplan 37:38.
171. Jan Coplan 37:44; 172. Abby Eldridge 38:45; 173. Kristina Wright 38:50; 174. Margaret Donaldson 38:51; 175. Edie DeRosia 39:37; 176. Oscar Vera 41:33; 177. Liam Vera 41:35; 178. Michael Vera 41:37; 179. Michaela Hearst 42:09; 180. Edward Hinge 45:30.
181. Lindsay Smith 48:06; 182. Karin Smith 48:10; 183. Jeff Sword 48:14; 184. Lee Emerson 50:26; 185. Joann Vera 50:28; 186. Robert Immler 53:36; 187. Melissa Swim 57:32.
1-Mile Results1. Denver Shimala 7:08; 2. Collin Bell 7:10; 3. Lauren Bell 7:32; 4. Clementine Shimala 10:09; 5. Caroline Saulino 12:18; 6. Lucy Belcher-Timme 12:27; 7. Rose Belcher-Timme 12:40; 8. Connor Boyle 15:36; 9. Kacie Boyle 15:37; 10. Quinn Boyle 15:38.
11. Debbie Boyle 15:38; 12. Ella Yahes 19:16; 13. Bodhi Yahes 19:18; 14. Amanda Paradis 19:42; 15. Piper Torres 19:43; 16. Matthew Torres 19:44; 17. Charlotte Torres 19:44; 18. Jeremy Finkelstein 19:54; 19. Estelle Yahes 21:56; 20. Sage Finkelstein 21:56.
21. Meir Yahes 22:04; 22. Ryleigh Peterson 22:57.