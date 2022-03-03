LEBANON, N.H. — The Harris Hill Junior Jumpers, coached by Todd Einig, all earned medals at the New Hampshire Ski Jumping & Nordic Combined Championships last weekend.
The action took place at Proctor Ski Area at Proctor Academy. The hosts were Andover Outing Club and Flying Further.
Guilford's Miles Becker, Putney's Spencer Jones and Brattleboro's Ava Joyal all prevailed in their class. Guilford's Max Becker earned silver while Jones was the runner-up in the U12 Nordic Combined event. Brattleboro's Myles Billings came home with a bronze.
The Harris Hill Junior Jumpers will participate in the "Mud Meet" in Lebanon, N.H., this weekend, and then in Lake Placid, N.Y., on March 12.