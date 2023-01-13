ANDOVER, N.H. — Brattleboro’s Junior Ski Jumpers recently competed in the first Eastern competition of the year, at Proctor Academy Ski Area.
The event was attended by clubs from all over New England and New York.
Max Becker finished first in the K30 Open Male Class to lead the local squad. Ava Joyal (K18 Open Female Class) and Miles Becker (K18 Male Class) each placed second.
Earning a bronze medal in the K18 Open Male Class was Wesley Leonard. Spencer Jones added a fourth in the Nordic Combined event, while Myles Billings, Theo Amand-Margerit and Jones all ended up fifth in the ski jumping competition.