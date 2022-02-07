BRATTLEBORO — The second annual Harris Hill Nordic Competition was held Sunday at Living Memorial Park, with Brattleboro's junior jumpers taking on Andover Outing Club of New Hampshire.
The judges were Todd Einig and Spencer Knickerbocker. Brattleboro's Amethyst Smith, Ava Joyal and Max Becker all set a personal record.
The results for each class are shown below.
U8 Boys, 5m jump: 1st place — Miles Becker (Harris Hill Nordic), 2nd — Miles Billings (Harris Hill Nordic).
U10 Girls, 5m jump: 1st — Sarah Beck (Andover Outing Club), 2nd — Eliza Warden (Andover Outing Club), 3rd — Simone Warden (Andover Outing Club).
U10 Boys, 5m jump: Amethyst Smith (Harris Hill Nordic).
U10 Girls, 18m jump: Ava Joyal (Harris Hill Nordic).
Boys Open, 18m jump: Max Becker (Harris Hill Nordic).
The Junior Jumpers will have a booth at the 100th anniversary celebration at the Harris Hill Jump Feb. 19-20 and will be selling popcorn for the team. You are encouraged to meet the Junior Jumpers and learn more about how to join their team.
Some of the Harris Hill Junior Jumpers will be competing this coming weekend at Salisbury Jumpfest 2022 in Salisbury, Conn.