BRATTLEBORO — The Harris Hill Junior Ski Jumpers competed at Ford Sayre in Hanover, N.H. on Saturday and then at Lebanon Outing Club in Lebanon, N.H. on Sunday.
Ava Joyal, age 9, finished first in the U10 Female Class to lead the way on Saturday. Miles Becker earned a silver medal in the U10 Male Class while Max Becker took sixth in the K20 Open Male Division.
"I can’t even express how excited these kids are to do this sport and how grateful we are for their coach, Todd (Einig). It’s really an awesome and special thing we have here in Brattleboro," said Alix Joyal, whose daughter Ava is one of the area team's six members.
Miles Billings, Amethyst Smith and Joyal all finished third on Sunday. Miles Becker and Max Becker both wound up in fourth place.