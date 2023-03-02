ANDOVER, N.H. — Members of the Harris Hill Junior Jumping Program competed in the New Hampshire State Championships for Ski Jumping at Proctor Academy on Sunday, Feb. 26
Several members of the program turned in strong showings.
Ava Joyal took first place in the U12 Class Female. Max Becker took second place in the U14 Class Male. Myles Billings placed third in the U10 Male and Wesley Leonard placed fourth in the U12 Male.
The Harris Hill Junior Jumping program will travel to Lake Placid, N.Y. next week to compete in the Empire State Games and the Norwegian Open for the final competitions of the season.