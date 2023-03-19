LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Members of the Harris Hill Junior Jumping Program were able to reach the podium during the Empire State Winter Games the weekend of March 11-12.
Maple Billings, the youngest member of the program at 5 years old, placed third on the K10 jump and Ava Joyal placed third in the U12 category on the K20 jump.
In the U12 boys category, Wesley Leonard placed 10th, Myles Billings placed 13th and Miles Becker placed 16th.
Spencer Jones took 10th place in the U16 category. Myles Stinson placed 12th and Max Becker came in 15th in the category.
Jones, Joyal, Leonard, and Becker all jumped on the Lake Placid 48-meter jump. Jones also tested out the landing hill on Lake Placid’s Olympic 120-meter jump.