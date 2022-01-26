BRATTLEBORO — The Harris Hill Junior Ski Jumpers will compete in Hanover, N.H. on Saturday and in Lebanon, N.H. on Sunday.
Brattleboro's squad is made up of Max Becker, 12, of Guilford; Miles Becker, 7, of Guilford; Ava Joyal, 9, of Guilford; Miles Billings, 7, of Brattleboro; Amethyst Smith, 10, of Guilford; and Spencer Jones, 11, of Putney.
Joyal placed first and third in her two competitions last weekend.
"It's a great group of kids and parents. Everyone is fired up about jumping. It's so much fun," said coach Todd Einig.
The Junior Jumpers practice at Living Memorial Park on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5-7 p.m.