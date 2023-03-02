BRATTLEBORO — The Junior Olympics Skating Races took place at Nelson Withington Skating Facility on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
In the first and second grade category, Tallon McPhail won both the marathon and the dash. Adam Willson came in second place in both the marathon and the dash and Jace Paquette came in third in both categories.
Cameron McPhail took first place in the third and fourth grade boys division in both the marathon and the dash. Dawson Newton took second place in the marathon category and Jackson Murray placed second in the dash. Murray also took third place in the marathon. David Willson took third place in the dash and fourth place in the marathon. Miles Becker took fourth place in the dash and fifth place in the marathon. Anthony Mann took fifth place in the dash.
In the third and fourth grade girls category, Addison Commo took first place in the marathon and the dash. Madeline Willson placed second in both the marathon and the dash and Emma Cleveland came in third in both categories.
For the fifth and six grade boys category, Connor McColgan placed first in both marathon and the dash.
Alli Cleveland placed first in the fifth and sixth grade girls category for both the marathon and the dash.
Charlie Roberts took first place in both the marathon and the dash for the boys seventh grade and up category.