BRATTLEBORO — Atop a hill, tucked in the back of Living Memorial Park, is a training ground for one of the region’s most deep-rooted sports: ski jumping.
It is at this location that the Harris Hill Junior Jumping Program practices on 10- and 18-meter jumps. The program’s purpose is to train the next generation of ski jumping and Nordic combined athletes.
The program is designed to train kids to be able to compete in events such as the Harris Hill Ski Jumping Competition, which has a rich tradition in the area dating back to 1922 when it first began. This year’s competition is scheduled for Feb. 17-19.
“That’s the ultimate goal,” said Coach Todd Einig, who operates the Harris Hill Junior Jumping Program. “Some of my kids that started here six years ago are now going to jump Harris Hill.”
Ava Joyal walks to the top of the inrun at the ski jump at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro during practice on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Ava Joyal walks to the top of the inrun at the ski jump at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro during practice on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Jumpers get ready on top of the inrun at the ski jump at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro during practice on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Jumpers walk as one goes down the inrun at the ski jump at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro during practice on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Ava Joyal preps before traveling down the inrun at the ski jump at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro during practice on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Jumpers travel down the inrun at the ski jump at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro during practice on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Jumpers travel down the inrun at the ski jump at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro during practice on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Jumpers travel down the inrun at the ski jump at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro during practice on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Jumpers travel down the inrun at the ski jump at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro during practice on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Ava Joyal travels down the inrun at the ski jump at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro during practice on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Ava Joyal travels down the inrun at the ski jump at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro during practice on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Todd Einig coaches Ava Joyal about her jump at the ski jump at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro during practice on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Todd Einig coaches Ava Joyal about her jump at the ski jump at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro during practice on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Todd Einig coaches Ava Joyal about her jump at the ski jump at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro during practice on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Todd Einig coaches Ava Joyal about her jump at the ski jump at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro during practice on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Todd Einig coaches Ava Joyal about her jump at the ski jump at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro during practice on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Ava Joyal goes off the inrun at the ski jump at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro during practice on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Ava Joyal goes off the inrun at the ski jump at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro during practice on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Competing in an event such as the Harris Hill Ski Jump, a 90-meter-high jump, is a long process, Einig said. It can take anywhere from three to 10 years before a jumper may be ready.
“There’s no telling when it’s going to happen,” Einig said. “It could happen with a kid at this age. They could do it for six, seven, eight years and, all of sudden, the lightbulb goes on and … they are really good. It all depends on the development stage.”
Once members of the Harris Hill Junior Jumping Program learn the basics, they still need to compete on the increasingly higher jumps on the Eastern Ski Jumping & Nordic Combined circuit, Einig said. The jumps begin at 5-meters and then progress to 10- 18-, 32-, 40-, 50-, 60- and 70-meters.
“There’s a carrot at the end of the stick. They’ve seen it and a lot of them want to go there,” Einig said. “So, that’s kind of what they’re striving for. Most of these kids want to jump Harris Hill.”
There is a lot of psychology behind the athletes being able to progress to the next level.
A significant component, Einig said, is overcoming the trepidation of the next level of jump. For example, if an athlete is attempting to move from a 20- to a 30-meter jump, Einig said it is not uncommon for them to not feel ready. Once they do though, that’s when they begin to hone their skills and prepare to move onto the next level.
Spencer Jones, who has been in the program and jumping for the past five years, agreed.
“Probably just overcoming the fear of actually going off the jump,” he said when asked about the challenge of changing levels. “Once you go off, as long as you don’t fall, it’s just kind of fine.”
There are elements of their technique that need to exist at each level to determine if an athlete is ready to compete in an event such as the Harris Hill Ski Jump. Einig said if an athlete is making the right move at the end of the jump, their flight position is good and they’re going to the bottom of the hill on 40- to 70-meter jumps, then they are ready to compete at Harris Hill.
There are also skills beyond a jumper’s athletic ability that will contribute to whether they are successful, Einig said.
“(An athlete’s) level of attention, being able to listen and translate when I’m trying to coach them, and then absorbing it and actually doing it. That says to me that they’re invested, first of all, and second of all, they have the mental capacity to figure this out and be coachable,” Einig said. “The next level athletes that go to Harris Hill and bigger jumps, those are the kids that are cerebral.”
Last weekend, four members of the Junior Jumping Program competed on the largest hills they have ever jumped at the Chip Henry Ski Jumping Facility in Conway, N.H. and the Big Nansen Ski Club in Milan, N.H.
At the Chip Henry facility, they competed on a 35-meter jump and the jump at Big Nansen, called “Little Nansen,” was 39-meters. Spencer Jones placed third in the U14 Male Class and Ava Joyal, who is 10-years-old, placed fifth in the U14 Open Female Class at Chip Henry. Max Becker and Wesley Leonard also had strong showings, finishing seventh and eighth respectively in U14.
The next day, on the “Little Nansen,” they also performed exceptionally well. Jones and Joyal both placed fourth in the U14 Male Class and U14 Open Female Class, respectively. Leonard and Becker finished eighth and ninth in the U14 Open Male Class.
Jones’ goal is to be able to compete at the Harris Hill Ski Jump in the near future.
“I started out on 10 and got to 20. … I kept doing 20s for a while and now I’m on to 30s and 40s,” he said. “Hopefully I’ll be able to jump 50s or 60s by the end of the year and then maybe next year I can jump Harris Hill, which would be cool.”
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.