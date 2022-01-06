BRATTLEBORO — 100 por ciento.
That’s what the Bellows Falls student whose favorite class is Spanish gave against Mill River, scoring 22 points to lead her school’s varsity girls basketball team to victory. Laura Kamel then received 326 votes to earn Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
“As a teammate, Laura is very supportive. She has great knowledge and a love for the game, which make her a huge asset on our team,” said BF forward Nola Sciacca.
Kamel, who does most of her damage in the post, pumped in 19 points and pulled down six offensive rebounds during a home game against Hartford on Dec. 30.
All About Laura
1. Age?: 14.
2. Year?: Freshman.
3. Favorite class?: Spanish.
4. Career goal?: Veterinarian.
5. Other interests?: Working at the barn and riding horses.
6. Something people should know about you?: I try my hardest and work for what I want.
7. Favorite movie?: 10 Things I Hate About You.
8. Favorite food?: Chicken pesto pasta.
9. Favorite athlete?: Paige Bueckers.
10. Your first basketball team?: Westminster Vikings.
11. Bucket list item? Visit the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Fla.
12. New Year’s resolutions?: Help out more at the barn and have successful riding and sports seasons.