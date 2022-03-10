HINESBURG — The Vermont Basketball Coaches' Association's Senior All-Star Games will be held on March 20 at Champlain Valley Union High School, beginning at 11 a.m.
Bellows Falls freshman Laura Kamel has been named to the Dream Dozen for Divisions 3-4. Also on that list of outstanding underclassmen are Peyton Guay (West Rutland), Sakoya Sweeney (Lake Region), Shelby Wells (Peoples Academy), Tanner Drury (White River Valley), Caitlyn Davison (Hazen), Paige Dwinell (Williamstown), Sidney Herrington (Arlington), Parker Reeves (Stowe), Isabel Greb (Proctor), Jordan Alley (Blue Mountain) and Ella Perreault (White River Valley).
The Divisions 1-2 Girls Dream Dozen consists of: Brookelyn Robinson (Lyndon), Elyse MacDonough (Rice), Sage MacAuley (Spaulding), Macie Stagner (Springfield), Shelby Companion (CVU), Karsyn Bellomo (Rutland), Hayden Wilkins (Saint Johnsbury), Nylah Mitchell (Burlington), Cherise Shamp (Mount Mansfield), Ele Sellers (Middlebury), Yvonne Roberge (Spaulding) and Sabine Brueck (North Country).
Leland & Gray's Terry Merrow will be honored for reaching the 100 career wins mark along with Green Mountain's Brian Rapinotti, Twinfield's Chris Hudson and Danville's Jason Brigham. Reaching the 200-win milestone this season were Williamstown's Sid Sweet, Enosburg's Gary Geddes and Fair Haven's Kyle Wilson, while Fair Haven/Whitehall coach Bob Prenevost will be recognized for his 500th victory.