WESTMINSTER — Hayley Goodwin racked up 28 points to propel the Mid Vermont Christian varsity girls basketball team to a 51-35 victory over host Bellows Falls on Monday evening.
BF's Laura Kamel, who finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, scored eight points in the opening quarter as the teams played to a 10-10 tie.
After Goodwin drained consecutive shots from beyond the arc, the hosts used Aliya Farmer to shadow her in a box-and-one defense. It didn't matter.
The star went on to make eight free throws and five layups as the Eagles drew off. They were leading 25-17 at the break and 39-23 at the end of the third.
Julia Nystrom, who drilled a 3 from up top in the second quarter, scored seven second-half points for the Terriers. Tela Harty also heated up, making three shots for Bellows Falls in the final stanza.
The home crowd was treated to a few nice plays over the final 16 minutes. Kamel cut to the hole, received a feed from Jenna Dolloph, and sank the layup. Harty was in on two other highlights — scoring on an up-and-under move and also passing ahead to Nystrom for a transition bucket.
Eryn Ross contributed with five points, four boards and three takeaways for the 1-4 Terriers.
Bellows Falls scoring: Laura Kamel 12 points, Julia Nystrom 10 points, Tela Harty 8 points, Eryn Ross 5 points.