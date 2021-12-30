WESTMINSTER — The Hartford varsity girls basketball team went on a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter and beat host Bellows Falls 42-28 on Thursday night.
"I thought our defense did a good job tonight, holding a fast-paced Hartford to 42. We did a good job at controlling the boards and limiting the second-chance shots," said BF coach Todd Wells.
Trailing 11-0, the Terriers battled back to take a 16-15 halftime lead. Delaney Lockerby drilled a 3 from the left wing and Laura Kamel scored seven points during the surge. Eryn Ross, Julia Nystrom and Aliya Farmer all added one bucket.
Kamel scored all of BF's points in the second half, with the highlight being a powerful post move in the third quarter. She also finished the contest with six offensive rebounds and a couple of rejections.
The Hurricanes opened up an eight-point advantage in the third. Beth Dobrich netted nine points over those eight minutes, including a triple from the left corner.
Bellows Falls dropped to 1-3 on the season.
Hartford scoring: Beth Dobrich 11 points, Elsie Davis 9 points, Grace Gardner 8 points, Madison Withington 6 points, Sophie Howe 5 points, Sarah Howe 2 points, Jenna Jasmin 1 point.
Bellows Falls scoring: Laura Kamel 19 points, Delaney Lockerby 3 points, Julia Nystrom 2 points, Eryn Ross 2 points, Aliya Farmer 2 points.