COLCHESTER — Anika Kapral is one of the three captains for the Saint Michael's College women's basketball team.
The senior forward has scored 22 points, pulled down 13 rebounds, dished out four assists and rejected four shots this season for the Purple Knights (1-3). She has 224 points and 168 boards in her college career.
Stephen and Susan Kapral's daughter has made the NE10 Academic Honor Roll five different times.
The Dummerston resident played four years of varsity basketball, soccer and lacrosse at Vermont Academy. She helped the prep school win a hoops title as a sophomore and was a two-time team MVP.
Saint Michael's remaining schedule
Nov. 22: at Franklin Pierce, 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 30: at Assumption, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 3: vs. American International, 1:30 p.m.
Dec. 10: vs. New Haven, 1:30 p.m.
Dec. 17: vs. Caldwell, 1 p.m.
Dec. 19: at Post, 2 p.m.
Dec. 31: vs. Saint Anselm, 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 4: at Le Moyne, 4 p.m.
Jan. 7: vs. Southern New Hampshire, 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 10: at Southern Connecticut State, 1 p.m.
Jan. 14: vs. Bentley, 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 18: at Pace, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 21: vs. Adelphi, 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 24: at Saint Rose, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 28: at American International, 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 1: vs. Franklin Pierce, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: vs. Assumption, 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 7: at New Haven, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: vs. Le Moyne, 4 p.m.
Feb. 18: at Saint Anselm, 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 21: at Southern New Hampshire, 5:30 p.m.