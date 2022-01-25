COLCHESTER — The Saint Michael's College women's basketball team lost a pair of Northeast-10 Conference road contests against regionally-ranked squads last week, suffering a 60-38 setback against Le Moyne College on Wednesday and a 69-65 defeat at NE10 Southwest Division leader Pace University on Saturday.
Junior Anika Kapral had six points and six boards in those contests combined. The Vermont Academy graduate has started all 12 games this season and has scored 55 points.
The 3-9 Purple Knights will host Franklin Pierce on Jan. 31 at 5:30 p.m.