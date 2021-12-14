COLCHESTER — Anika Kapral has started the first eight games this season for the Division 2 Saint Michael's College women's basketball team, which has a 3-5 record.
The Dummerston resident has scored 43 points, pulled down 40 rebounds, blocked 10 shots and dished out eight assists for the Purple Knights. The 6-3 forward scored in double figures against both Bryant & Stratton and Post.
During her senior season at Vermont Academy, Kapral averaged 12.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. The front court star recorded seven double-doubles as a junior.
The daughter of Stephen and Susan Kapral also played soccer and lacrosse for V.A. She is currently majoring in biology and minoring in chemistry.
Saint Michael's remaining schedule
Dec. 18 — at American International: 1:30 p.m.
Dec. 19 — at American International: 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 30 — host Saint Anselm: 2 p.m.
Jan. 1 — host Franklin Pierce: 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 5 — at Bentley: 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 8 — at New Haven: 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 11 — host Saint Rose: 4 p.m.
Jan. 15 — host Southern Connecticut State: 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 19 — at Le Moyne: 3:30 p.m.
Jan. 22 — at Pace: 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 25 — host Adelphi: 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 29 — at American International: 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 5 — host Bentley: 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 8 — host Assumption: 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 12 — at Franklin Pierce: 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 16 — at Stonehill: 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 19 — at Saint Anselm: 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 22 — host Southern New Hampshire: 5:30 p.m.