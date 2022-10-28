KILLINGTON — Vermont’s Killington Resort, the largest ski and snowboard destination in Eastern North America and part of POWDR, announced the entertainment lineup for the 2022 Cup. Taking place Nov. 25-27, the return of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup will bring together the fastest female technical alpine skiers in the world with live music, events, camaraderie and more. Tickets to the Killington Cup are available at killington.com/worldcup.
Killington will host concerts on the Bud Light Seltzer stage throughout the weekend, featuring Michael Franti, Noah Kahan, Stephen Kellogg and DJ Angie Vee. Kicking off the entertainment on Friday, which includes the athlete bib presentation and a fireworks display, will be DJ Angie Vee. Hailing from Southern California, DJ Angie Vee has branded herself as the go-to girl for clubs around the U.S. She has graced the pages of People Magazine with her own playlist published and regularly plays the biggest nightclubs in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami and New York City.
On Saturday, between runs, enjoy the indie folk melodies of singer, songwriter and author Stephen Kellogg, an American singer and songwriter who has released 17 albums and performed more than 2,000 concerts in 21 countries. He’s received the Armed Forces Entertainer of the Year award, has his work nominated for a Grammy, and delivered a TEDx Talk. Planet Bluegrass describes him as “a first class songwriter with a poet’s gift for imagery.” He lives in New England with his wife, four daughters, and their cat, Holly.
After the races conclude on Saturday, Strafford-native Noah Kahan will take the Bud Light Seltzer stage. With more than 60 million global streams of his new song “Stick Season,” which rose to No. 1 on Spotify’s Viral Songs Chart, Kahan has been selling out venues on tour across the country. With an upbeat energy that combines unfiltered lyrics, fluttering guitar melodies and inviting vocals, Kahan’s music has an unparalleled magnetism that is sure to please the crowd.
On Sunday, in his first appearance at Killington since the 2018 Killington Cup, Michael Franti will perform in between runs. He is a globally recognized musician, activist, hotel owner (Soulshine Bali) and award-winning filmmaker revered for his high-energy live shows, inspiring music, devotion to health and wellness, worldwide philanthropic efforts and the power of optimism. Throughout his multi-decade career, Franti has earned three Billboard No. 1s with triumphantly hopeful hits “Sound of Sunshine,” “Say Hey (I Love You)” and “I Got You,” as well as six Top 30 Hot AC singles, 10 Top 25 AAA Singles and three Billboard Top 5 Rock Albums. Michael Franti and Spearhead’s 12th studio album Follow Your Heart, released in June 2022 and debuted at No. 2 on the iTunes Pop Chart behind Harry Styles.
“The Killington Cup is much more than a race, it is also one of the biggest parties of the year,” said Killington President and General Manager Mike Solimano. “With great music all weekend long, spanning genres from folk to hip hop, this year’s lineup is sure to keep fans’ toes tapping between heart-pounding runs on the course.”