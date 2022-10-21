KILLINGTON — As ski season gets underway, World Cup ski racing returns to Vermont’s Killington Resort with the 2022 Killington Cup taking place Nov. 25-27.
An Olympic qualifying event, the women’s slalom and giant slalom races have typically brought upwards of 40,000 to the largest ski and snowboard resort in Eastern North America. This year’s event promises to bring the same Killington crowd energy, but with even greater entertainment and jaw-dropping facility improvements across the board, highlighted by the brand-new state of the art K-1 Lodge.
To help control attendance, general admission tickets will cost $5 per day with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Killington World Cup Foundation to support access to winter sports. In prior years, general admission tickets were free.
The KWCF partnership has raised nearly $2 million in incremental resources to the winter sports infrastructure and engaged over 10,000 participants in grantee’s programs.
U.S. Ski Team superstar and five-time Killington Cup slalom victor Mikaela Shiffrin, former University of Vermont skier Paula Moltzan, and Burke Mountain graduate and Dartmouth student Nina O’Brien highlight the plethora of stars that will be competing this year against the best women’s technical alpine skiers in the world.
Headlined by the flashy new K-1 Lodge, Killington is showcasing a number of other facility upgrades as well, including a new quad chairlift, which replaces the old North Ridge Triple and snowmaking enhancements consisting of pipe replacement, new low-energy tower guns, and new semi-automatic hydrants.
U.S. Ski & Snowboard will be highlighting a female-focused initiative at this year’s Killington Cup, which will potentially consist of speakers, panels, and working groups with women of power in business and sports.