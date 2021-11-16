KILLINGTON — Vermont’s Killington Resort, the largest ski and snowboard destination in Eastern North America and part of POWDR, announced the entertainment lineup for the 2021 HomeLight Killington Cup. Taking place Nov. 27-28, the return of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup will bring the fastest women’s technical alpine skiers in the world ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics together with music, events, camaraderie and more. Tickets to the HomeLight Killington Cup are available at www.killington.com/worldcup.
Killington will host free concerts on the Bud Light Seltzer stage throughout the weekend featuring O.A.R., DJ Z-Trip and G Love. O.A.R., who previously headlined the 2016 World Cup, will headline Saturday’s event. Hailing from Maryland, O.A.R. has spent more than 25 years touring together, selling out New York City’s Madison Square Garden twice and the Red Rocks Amphitheater a dozen times. The group’s three most recent albums debuted in the Top 15 on the Billboard Top 200 list. DJ Z-Trip, based out of Arizona, is known around the globe for his unique style and has collaborated with some of the industry greats like Bassnectar, Rakim and many others. He has played at some of the biggest music festivals in the world, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, SXSW and more.
“The entertainment in this year’s World Cup is sure to create some serious excitement as we watch some of the top skiers in the world here at Killington,” said Amy Laramie, Director of Communications, Events and Special Projects for Killington Resort. “Although we are not able to kick-off the weekend with an athlete bib presentation and fireworks due to limited access to athletes due to Covid protocols, the energy surrounding the weekend is truly unmatched anywhere on the race circuit.”
Festival Village and giant slalom races will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 27 with DJ Z-Trip performing between runs. O.A.R. will perform after the second run, and there will be a Wobbly Barn Party post-race party presented by Bud Light Seltzer.
On Nov. 28, Festival Village and slalom races will start at 9:45 with G Love performing between runs.
“We are excited to welcome back this Thanksgiving weekend tradition following a year off due to the pandemic,” said Herwig Demschar, chair of Killington’s World Cup Local Organizing Committee. “The event is an incredible way to kick off the ski season, with fans cheering on the fastest female skiers in the world, a festive environment like no other and some amazing music.”
The full weekend schedule is available at Killington.com/worldcup.