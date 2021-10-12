KILLINGTON — Vermont’s Killington Resort, the largest ski and snowboard destination in Eastern North America and a POWDR resort, announced the launch of Fast Tracks, a new, daily upgrade that offers exclusive access to 10 dedicated fast access lift lines. Developed by Killington Resort owner and adventure lifestyle company POWDR, Fast Tracks will be available to purchase in advance beginning Nov. 1 as an in-advance or on-mountain upgrade to the Beast 365 All Seasons Pass, unlimited season passes, Ikon Pass or daily lift tickets. Fast Tracks will be available as an upgrade seven days a week, throughout the winter season from Nov. 19 through April 10.
“Fast Tracks provides our guests with a way to maximize their time skiing and riding with friends and family,” said Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort and Pico Mountain. “This upgrade option enables skiers and riders to personalize their best day on the mountain whether it be more park laps or reaching the top of the leaderboard on the Killington app.”
Access is limited each day so that Fast Tracks remains a seamless and expedited experience for skiers and riders. The cost for Fast Tracks starts at $49. The pricing is dynamic, like Killington’s lift tickets, and varies by date and may increase as the date becomes closer.
In addition to Fast Tracks, guests will have the ability to enjoy more time on snow by reserving premium parking spots. Premium parking will be made available in our K-1 lots and valet parking will return at Snowshed. Guests can now reserve these premier parking locations online before they arrive at the mountain. K-1 preferred parking will be available starting Dec. 4 and valet parking will begin Dec. 26.