BURLINGTON — Six Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys tennis players recently participated in the Vermont individual tournament.
Nathan Kim won a couple of matches, beating Colchester's Caden Mercer 6-0, 6-0 and then downing Middlebury's Clyde Malhotra 6-3, 6-2. He then fell to top-seeded Mate Koszo of Saint Johnsbury 6-1, 7-5.
“I’m extremely proud of Nathan, because he does not let his emotion or his mental game get the best of him for such a young player. Looks like he will get a third try (against Koszo) in the first round of playoffs this week when we play St J again," said BUHS coach Ben Brewer.
Ben Luna battled at Leddy Park, eventually losing to North Country's Sam Applegate 7-5, 6-7, 10-8.
“I’ll just have to get it done next year. Going up to Burlington again was good because it reminded me how much better I’ll have to get," Luna explained.
The Essex duo of Eli Pay-Isaac Doise nipped the Brattleboro team of Will Taggard and Leo "Laser" Bodett 5-7, 7-6, 14-12 in a doubles match.
“These two have solidified our No. 1 doubles team up for playoffs, as they have great chemistry and are truly learning the craft of doubles," Brewer noted.
In another doubles matchup, Stowe's Ben Nissinbaum and JP Marhofra bested Brattleboro's tandem of Max Naylor-Abe Moore Odell 6-1, 2-6, 10-8.
“As a senior, Abe Moore Odell provides leadership and experience for our young team. The pairing of he and Max was truly a pleasure to watch, and I will wish Abe well. Hope he continues to play tennis throughout his life," Brewer said.