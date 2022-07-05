Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.