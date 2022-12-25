BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Hockey Association's Peewee North team (10-0-1) will host PVL on Saturday at 10:20 a.m. at Memorial Park.
Colby Robinson has a team-high nine goals, while Dominic McKay and Alex Fortier have scored eight apiece. Those three are followed by: Andrew Hill (6 goals), Lane Fuller (4 goals), Jordan Denny (4 goals), Bradley Remillard (2 goals) and Axton Crowley (2 goals).
Robinson also has a team-leading six assists. Fortier is next in line with five helpers.
The local powerhouse has posted four shutouts this season, with superstar Senji Kimura between the pipes.