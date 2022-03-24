WESTMINSTER — Trenton Rumrill’s arm was raised one more time.
The Bellows Falls student, who won 18 wrestling matches over the winter, received 661 votes to earn Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Season honors. His reward is a $25 gift certificate from The Marina.
“My best memory would be getting beat by the kid from Otter Valley when I had a broken hand but coming back at JV States and beating him,” Rumrill said.
The 220 pounder wrestled as a heavyweight for the Springfield High School team. He placed third at JV States and then fifth against Vermont’s best varsity grapplers in his division.
“I worked on being a more confident wrestler,” said the 17-year-old. “It takes a lot of courage to get out on the mat in front of everyone watching you.”
In January, the Ric Flair fan turned heads by pinning Middlebury’s Berkley McDerment and Lebanon’s Keegan Fredette in consecutive bouts.
“My favorite thing about the sport is that it develops mental toughness, personal responsibility and discipline,” said Rumrill.
The 13 Athlete of the Week winners during the winter were all in the running for The Marina’s prize. Bellows Falls freshman basketball player Laura Kamel was just 14 votes behind Rumrill in the final poll, while Leland & Gray baller Mary Sanderson placed third with 111 votes.