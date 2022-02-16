HINSDALE N.H. — In Dick Vitale's world, Sara Muir is a diaper dandy.
The eighth-grader scored a game-high 18 points on Wednesday, leading the undefeated Concord Christian varsity girls basketball team to an easy 54-22 victory over host Hinsdale.
"They are a good team. They move the ball well, run the floor well, and play good defense," said Hinsdale coach Terry Bonnette, whose squad was playing for the third consecutive night.
The Kingsmen (18-0) pressed early and turned three turnovers into layups to steal a 12-0 lead. Megan Roberts and Aleah Owen would then combine for three trifectas as the Lady Pacers clawed back to within seven points by the end of the opening quarter.
Hinsdale's Brooke Pagach had a nightmarish first half. The point guard took an accidental elbow to the throat and was later run over by Muir on a drive down the lane — each resulting in a stoppage of play so that Pagach could be tended to.
"She had upper and lower back pain after she was leveled," Bonnette said of the play that was ruled a blocking foul.
Muir knocked down a jumper, finished off a drive, flipped one in from the baseline and also made a free throw before the visitors took a 31-13 edge to the intermission.
Addy Nardolillo began attacking for the defending state champs in the third quarter, resulting in two makes from the charity stripe. She was often seen screening for Megan Roberts (15 points) up top or posting up a smaller defender down low.
"We couldn't get Megan free," said Bonnette, whose offensive weapon was being hounded by eighth-grader Emma Smith all night long. "We tried to post Addy up, but they were fronting her."
Concord Christian put together a 17-0 run in the second half. The middle school duo did its share of damage in that span, scoring five points apiece.
Roberts, who blocked two shots on the evening, scored all seven of Hinsdale's fourth-quarter points. She drilled a couple of shots from downtown and also went 1-for-2 from the charity stripe.
"We just wanted to compete. I think we did that," Bonnette stated after the contest.
The 9-9 Lady Pacers are expected to face Newmarket (14-4) in Monday's first-round playoff game.
Concord Christian scoring: Sara Muir 18 points, Kate Smith 9 points, Megan Muir 9 points, Emma Smith 6 points, Taylor Rioux 5 points, Lilliana Carlile 4 points, Jordan Rioux 3 points.
Hinsdale scoring: Megan Roberts 15 points, Addy Nardolillo 4 points, Aleah Owen 3 points.