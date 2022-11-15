BRATTLEBORO — Trevor Kipp became the first All American male athlete for Vermont Technical College Friday when he finished third at the USCAA Cross Country Nationals in Virginia Beach.
The 2019 Brattleboro Union High School graduate ran the five-mile course in 28:03, which was only five seconds off the overall fastest time run by a Vermont Tech athlete. Conditions at the time were tropical – Hurricane Nicole was working her way through Georgia and Virginia, so heavy rains and humid conditions made the course muddy and slick in spots.
"We ran under a tornado watch" said VTC coach Robert Dunkle. "It was unique conditions."
Kipp began his season at Vermont Tech this year and is studying Aviation at the college's Williston campus.
Fellow BUHS grads Rio Coursen (49th), Elijah Boucher (42nd) and Oskar Lehnartz (53rd) also competed for Vermont Tech. The Knights placed seventh at Nationals.
"It was a great season for the team," coach Dunkle noted.
Kipp previously won the conference meet at Vermont Tech on Oct. 29.