HINSDALE, N.H. — Aaron Kirby was named the Most Valuable Player by Hinsdale varsity boys’ basketball coach Doug Beaupre during the school’s Winter Sports Awards Night in 1995.
The team’s Coaches Awards went to Dennis Nadeau and Ousa Sengaloun. Matt Contorchick earned the Most Hustle Award while John Carlson received the Most Foul Shots in Practice Award.
Girls’ varsity basketball coach Jody Garland presented awards to Abby Jones (Most Rebounds), Jen Dillon (Sportsmanship), Jaime Marshall (Defensive), Kanha Sengaloun (Most Improved) and Sheila Palomba (Coaches).
Cheerleader Jody Stebbins took home both the Coaches Award and Most Improved Award.