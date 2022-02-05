INNSBRUCK, Austria — Bill Koch finished second in the 30-kilometer Nordic skiing race at the 1976 Winter Olympics.
“This makes me feel very excited and I hope the American people are excited too,” said the then 20-year-old from Guilford.
Koch, who had attended the Putney School, beat skiing idol Juha Mieto of Finland in the race.
In 1982, he was crowned the cross-country skiing overall World Cup champion. He carried the American flag at the opening ceremonies of the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville.