INNSBRUCK, Austria — Bill Koch finished second in the 30-kilometer Nordic skiing race at the 1976 Winter Olympics.

“This makes me feel very excited and I hope the American people are excited too,” said the then 20-year-old from Guilford.

Koch, who had attended the Putney School, beat skiing idol Juha Mieto of Finland in the race.

In 1982, he was crowned the cross-country skiing overall World Cup champion. He carried the American flag at the opening ceremonies of the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville.

