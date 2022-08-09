MANCHESTER — Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, will mark its 30th year of raising breast cancer awareness and critical funds in Vermont on Saturday, Oct. 15 when it hosts the 2022 Vermont MORE THAN PINK Walk.
This year’s in-person Walk in Manchester builds upon years of community support in Vermont and throughout New England and provides an opportunity for Komen to support residents who have been impacted by breast cancer.
Online registration is open at https://komen.org/vermontwalk with in-person and virtual participation options.
Funds raised through registrations and sponsorships support Komen’s mission, to fund groundbreaking breast cancer research, achieve health equity and provide direct patient support – through Komen’s Patient Care Center’s Breast Care Helpline and Financial Assistance and Patient Navigation programs.
With 30th year preparations underway, Stella Connors, chair of Hope Village, is seeking “Pearls of Wisdom” (pearls being the 30th anniversary gemstone) from breast cancer survivors.
“Pearls of Wisdom would be phrases or sayings that comforted you, motivated you, or simply stayed with you during your breast cancer journey,” Connors said.
Connors plans to share these “pearls” by displaying them in the Hope Village tent on Walk day, Oct. 15. Should you wish to share your Pearl of Wisdom(s), you can send to Linda Maness at lmaness@komen.org by Sept. 30.
The Vermont MORE THAN PINK Walk will start at Northshire Civic Center – Riley Rink at Hunter Park and the route will continue, via wooded walking path, over to the Dana L. Thompson Memorial Recreation Center’s walking loop, and then return, via the woods, to Riley Rink at Hunter Park. The route is suitable for all ages and abilities.
For more information on how to become a sponsor, or for questions about the MORE THAN PINK Walk, contact Linda Maness at lmaness@komen.org.