SHERBURNE — Brattleboro’s Kate Korbet finished first in the slalom at the 1991 Southern District Alpine ski meet at Pico Peak.
“Kate couldn’t have done it any better than she did,” said BUHS coach Rudi Veraguth.
Korbet, who had won the Giant Slalom the day before, was fast enough to have finished sixth in the varsity boys’ slalom. Her two-run combined time of 1:32.16 was more than three seconds better than runner-up Dawn Schweiger of Mill River.
Also competing for the Colonel girls were Brianna Gardner, Cara Snarski, Cordelia Garofalo, Elizabeth Lawrence and Alissa Ronzano.